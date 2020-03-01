Soul-shaking Reggae Wednesday

While some people are still figuring out what to give up for Lent, it is safe to say no one will be letting go of reggae. Hundreds turned out at Emancipation Park on Ash Wednesday for the final night of Reggae Wednesdays, put on by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA).

The Holy Ghost was certainly moving in the venue as gospel's big names took the stage to deliver soul-shaking performances. Fans released their inhibitions as they felt the power of the Holy Spirit, sang praises, and danced in the name of Jesus.

Headliner Lubert Levy, who closed the show, definitely left a mark on the hearts of worshippers. The singer belted out his hit song, I Feel Like Going On, to an audience that related to every word.

He had them waving their hands before giving testimony through the song A More Blessings Again. His set also included Roll River Jordan, Tek It By Force, and ' Baddaration' Deh Ya.

He also ministered to the saved and unsaved.

“In 2004, when mi win di Festival [Gospel Song Competition] mi a di first man win festival with a reggae dancehall song, an' my church neva love reggae or dancehall, so yuh know mi guh through hell, but mi neva jump ship,” Levy declared. “Sometime now yuh hear some song play inna di church yuh feel sey a dancehall; mi cyaa believe to how things loose up now, but yuh haffi have a somebody who pilot it. Suh yuh cyaa run down nobody else calling. When mi get saved mi neva get saved fi guh tun no artiste, mi get saved fi repent, a repent mi guh repent. 'Cause di prison life an' gun life an' killing life mi couldn't take it no more an' God tell mi sey a dead next,” he told the audience.

“Church saved Lubert Levy an' if church neva save Lubert Levy mi woulda dead already, so 2004 I neva follow nobody, I sow my seed an' a wait pon Jesus Christ. Stay Inna yuh calling! Nuh wait pon nobody,” he continued.

Prior to Levy, the audience was treated to a moving performance from Rondell Positive whose set included So In Love With You, Purpose Calling, and We are the Change. His raspy voice, accompanied by the excellent band, was riveting as he belted out Cover Me Under Your Blood and All Over Me.

Rhoda Isabella was also a crowd favourite. She delivered a powerful performance including singles such as My Philosophy and Church Medley. Her set, which inspired a group to start a marching line around the venue, was driven by a soulful rendition of I'm Still Breathing that brought some members of the audience to tears.

Other performances came from Perpetual Sounds of Praise, Digicel Rising Stars winner Sherlon Russell, Levy's Heritage, Rian Davis, Joana Walker, Katalys Krew, and Aggregation.

Kevin McLean, a member of the audience, shared his appreciation for the conert with the Jamaica Observer.

“I think sometimes Christians are too confined and closed off, so I think it is good that Christians are coming out and expressing themselves and in an open setting, sharing their love for God,” he said.

His comment was seconded by another audience member Shakira Golding.

“It's really interactive and fun, my only thing is that it needed better promotion 'cause they could have had even a much bigger audience here because this is a great initiative, and I see what they are trying to do, so this is overall very good,” she said.

Gospel Night was a fitting end to Reggae Wednesdays which brought free live entertainment to Emancipation Park weekly as a part of Reggae Month celebrations.