Sounds of Cadenza

IT'S almost impossible to have a conversation without the novel coronavirus coming up. Early this year, during an early morning recording session in London, producers Cadenza and Guilty Beatz conjured a jam to lift the mood from the pandemic's gloom.

Up Inna is the title of their joint production. The initial version features British pop singer M I A with the remix a collaboration between Cham, Alacai Harley and BEAM.

Cadenza said he and the Italian-born, Ghana-raised Guilty Beatz hit off at a seminar in Portland last year and agreed to work on a project.

“I would say the root of my production palette is in rap and dancehall but I borrow from a lot of different areas of music. Me and Guilty definitely have a similar taste for sounds which I discovered when we were at the Voices Of Jamaica writing camp I set up last year. We were working on records with Protoje and Sevana and I really enjoyed bouncing ideas back and forth with him,” Cadenza told the Jamaica Observer.

That appreciation for diverse sounds resulted in the recruitment of artistes with different musical focus. The multifaceted M I A calls on everything from house and hip hop to her Sri Lankan Tamil heritage; Cham is a dancehall heavyweight while Harley and BEAM, both born in Kingston, have made a name for themselves in British and American pop.

Breaking a genre-bending song like Up Inna, Cadenza admits can be tough in the United Kingdom.

“Nothing is ever easy if it's actually worth doing. There is definitely less space on radio and streaming playlists for Jamaican-influenced music but it is impossible to deny the widespread impact dancehall has had on today's culture,” he said.

Born Oliver Rodigan, Cadenza developed a passion for Jamaican music through his father David Rodigan, the famous British broadcaster and sound system kingpin.

As a producer, he has worked with Busy Signal and Stylo G as well as British rapper Loyle Carner and singer Jorja Smith. Like Up Inna, Cadenza's productions have a distinct feel.

“Jamaica has played a major role in the music I make. I have always gravitated to working with vocalists from the island or sampling my favourite reggae and dancehall records to put my own twist on them” he disclosed.

Cadenza went into music full-time after graduating from the University of Edinburgh where he earned a degree in theology. He toured for a time with Major Lazer and had considerable success as a producer with British singer Rag N Bone Man.