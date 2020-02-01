Sounds of Dennis Brown

Today is observed as the birthday for the late reggae singer Dennis Brown. Dubbed the Crown Prince of Reggae, Brown would have been 63 years old today. He died July 1, 1999.

Brown had many fans locally and overseas. Among his fans are corporate Jamaica executives. Today a few of them share their Dennis Brown playlist and the contribution he made to reggae music.

Gary Matalon, founding partner and Director of Neustone Limited and Construction Systems International

Matalon said he developed a love for music while in his teens. According to him, he usually hung around sounds systems such as Stone Love and Renaissance. He is a close friend of music selector/producer Richard 'Richie D' Martin.

“Growing up in the '80s and '90s Dennis Brown's music formed the soundtrack of my most influential years. Aside from the potency of his message, he was also one of the greatest artists and entertainers that ever lived,” said Matalon.

He added, “To this day his hits are a core component of any sound playing at any dance. I vividly remember going to Stone Love dances in the 90s and hearing the intros and feeling the energy when these songs would play. Fast forward 28 years later, and this same juggling still has the same effect. Even after so many years and across generations, partygoers sing along at the top of their lungs whenever a Dennis Brown song is played. Happy Earth Strong to the Crown Prince of Reggae!”

Matalon's favorite Dennis Brown songs are:

· Here I Come (Love and Hate)

· How Could I leave

· Revolution

· Get Myself Together

· Sitting and Watching

· Money in my pocket

Brian 'Ribbie' Chung – Co-Director Ribbiz Lounge Limited

Chung has had years of experience in nighttime entertainment. He is currently a co-director of Ribbiz Lounge Limited.

“Dennis Brown one of Jamaica's best reggae artistes was definitely before his time and his musical catalogue is exceptional. He had a unique style and voice that will continue to be played for generations to come. He carried reggae music globally to the world,” said Chung.

His top five Dennis Brown songs are:

· Money in my pocket

· Revolution

· Love and Hate

· No Man Is An Island

· Hold On To What You Got

Gail Abrahams – Vice President Marketing Communications & Sponsorships at Supreme Ventures Limited

We remember Gail Sommerville presenting the weather report on television in the 1990s. Now married to gynecologist Michael Abrahams, Gail is the vice president of marketing communications & sponsorships at Supreme Ventures Limited.

Dennis Brown is one of her favourite artistes of all time.

“My earliest memories of listening to Dennis Brown's music was as a child when my father played his songs on his record player. Of course, I heard them on the radio as well. I attended his concerts as an adult and I was always enthralled and captivated when he entered onto the stage with the song Here I Come. His songs were relatable and refreshing. As he was a black man speaking to the different facets of love, and I absolutely loved that,” said Abrahams.

Abrahams added, “His music always connected with me. It brought a special feel to reggae, which was imbued with infectious rhythms and the lyrical content made one reflect. The Crown Prince of Reggae not only influenced other reggae artistes but the wider public with hits that are indeed timeless, and once I hear his songs, my mood changes for the better”.

It was hard for her to choose her favorite Dennis Brown songs. Here is her playlist:

· Revolution

· Here I Come

· How Could I Leave

· Ghetto Girl

· Night Nurse

Angiel Shaw – Marketing Manager KLE Group

Angiel Shaw knows a lot about music. She was the station manager for Bess FM. During her stint, she ensured that the Crown Prince of reggae was given ample airtime on a weekly basis to preserve his musical legacy.

“Dennis Brown signified a major turning point in Jamaican music and he will forever be iconic in that regard. Not only was he a musical visionary but a rebel for the cause of creating music that spoke to the oppressed. He is in fact, the crown prince,” said Shaw.

Brown's 1983 chart-topping single The Promised Land ranks among Shaw's favorites. The others include Here I Come, How Could I Leave, Revolution and Have You Ever Been in Love.

Jermaine Bibbons – Head of Marketing at Epican Medicinals

Jermaine Bibbons spent several years working in the beverage industry. Now the head of marketing at Epican Medicinals, he has vast knowledge about the musical catalogue of Brown.

“Dennis Brown was a major element in the development of an authentic reggae sound. His style of music was not only influential but it was pivotal at the time. His musical legacy speaks volumes to his commit to and love of reggae music and for that, we celebrate him as the Crown Prince of Reggae Music,” said Bibbons.

His Top 5 songs from Brown's catalogue are:

· Revolution

· If I had the World

· The Promised Land

· Queen Majesty

· Get Myself Together