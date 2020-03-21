Sounds of Horace Martin

Veteran reggae singer Horace Martin is worried that the crisis triggered by the rapid spread of the coronavirus may cancel an upcoming concert scheduled for Mexico City next month.

“I have been to Mexico City almost 10 times since 2008; I have done big reggae festivals and other events over there. I don't know why the song is so big in the Spanish-speaking lands but mi jus' a hope seh the coronavirus doesn't prevent the show from being staged,” said the Jamaican-born singer, who has resided in Canada for three decades.

The singer is enjoying a huge resurgence in Mexico with Sound Boy Style, produced by Derrick Harriott in 1987.

“Most people are afraid of Mexico because of the drug cartels, but ah dem keep most of the events over there. Between 2008 and 2012, mi go four times straight over there. The promoters dem say: 'the people of Mexico love you Horace,' so right now, I am hoping that this pandemic doesn't cancel the show,” he said.

Martin is gearing up to release a new album in April 2020 dubbed Arise, on the Tasjay Productions label.

“The album will be themed around black consciousness and livity. Some of the producers are Stingray Records from London, Steve One Love from London, and Mafia and Fluxy who played most of the rhythm tracks on the album. We're going to be pushing this worldwide and it will do well in the Spanish world, like my previous albums,” he said.

Some singles from the Arise project will include Whip Dem Jah, Johnny Brown, and Dance Caan Done.

Previously, Martin has released albums such as Watermelon Man for producer Blackbeard, Mix Up for producer Redman, Positive Vibes with Negus Roots, and the last one released three years ago on Horace Martin Showcase on the Musical Ambassador label.