Sounds of Horace Martin
Veteran reggae singer Horace Martin is worried that the crisis triggered by the rapid spread of the coronavirus may cancel an upcoming concert scheduled for Mexico City next month.
“I have been to Mexico City almost 10 times since 2008; I have done big reggae festivals and other events over there. I don't know why the song is so big in the Spanish-speaking lands but mi jus' a hope seh the coronavirus doesn't prevent the show from being staged,” said the Jamaican-born singer, who has resided in Canada for three decades.
The singer is enjoying a huge resurgence in Mexico with Sound Boy Style, produced by Derrick Harriott in 1987.
“Most people are afraid of Mexico because of the drug cartels, but ah dem keep most of the events over there. Between 2008 and 2012, mi go four times straight over there. The promoters dem say: 'the people of Mexico love you Horace,' so right now, I am hoping that this pandemic doesn't cancel the show,” he said.
Martin is gearing up to release a new album in April 2020 dubbed Arise, on the Tasjay Productions label.
“The album will be themed around black consciousness and livity. Some of the producers are Stingray Records from London, Steve One Love from London, and Mafia and Fluxy who played most of the rhythm tracks on the album. We're going to be pushing this worldwide and it will do well in the Spanish world, like my previous albums,” he said.
Some singles from the Arise project will include Whip Dem Jah, Johnny Brown, and Dance Caan Done.
Previously, Martin has released albums such as Watermelon Man for producer Blackbeard, Mix Up for producer Redman, Positive Vibes with Negus Roots, and the last one released three years ago on Horace Martin Showcase on the Musical Ambassador label.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy