Sounds of Bob Marley

Bob Marley is one of the best-selling artistes in music history. His compilation album Legend has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide.

Marley would have been 75 years old today. He died May 11, 1981 from cancer.

Some corporate Jamaica executives shared their Bob Marley favourites and commented on his legacy.

Shaun Myers – Assistant Vice President, Finance and Planning of First Rock Capital Resource Limited

“My father used to play lots of vinyl 45 rpms in the house. From there, I developed a love for music,” said Myers who attended Campion College. “Bob Marley's music was revolutionary. It promoted African consciousness and it gave strength to many people who were fighting oppression.”

His favourite Marley songs are:

Natural Mystic

Rebel Music

Sun is Shining

Iron Lion Zion

Waiting in Vain









Michelle Gordon -- Parenting Lifestyle Consultant at B3 Parenting

“If anyone has ever shown us a familiar definition of 'leaving a legacy', it has to be Bob Marley. He influenced the birth of a nation of young people who would begin to think limitlessly, based on his rise from the 'ghetto to grace-land', and all the achievements that came along with that,” said Gordon.

A self-described Marley fanatic, she lists his1978 song Satisfy my Soul, taken from the gold-selling album Kaya, as her all-time favourite.

“Bob's music cemented reggae as a veritable global music genre, and his persona made the world fall in love with him, his country and its people. Bob Marley is simply a phenomenon,” said Gordon.

Other favourite Marley songs:

Bad Card

Turn Your Lights Down Low

Coming In From The Cold

Positive Vibration





Keerene Carty -- CEO of Bumble Bee Digital Agency

Carty says she listens to Marley's music after a hard day's work. She commented on his global impact.

“His creative ability to write and perform powerfully meaningful lyrics that transcended eras, cultures and races was what set him apart,” Carty reasoned.

Marley's Waiting in Vain, a 1977 hit from his Exodus album, is among her top Marley songs.

The others are:

Could You be Loved

Rastaman Live Up

So Much Trouble in The World









Kamal Powell -- director, Jamaica Paralympic Association

“Bob Marley was to me a living visionary, a man whom one writer described as 'one who uses time creatively as a hope to do great things'. Marley's influence was not limited to simply making music but the transformation of mankind. Marley through his music used his influence to spread the message of Rastafari to all corners of the world which has helped to shape the Rasta philosophy in various cultures,” said Powell, whose Top Five Marley songs are:

Get Up Stand Up

Redemption Song

Could You be Loved

Three Little Birds

Who The Cap Fit







Neil Lawrence -- CEO of Growth Tech Limited

Lawrence believes Marley's level of reasoning is instrumental in the preservation of his music.

“Bob was unmatched! He paved the way for our music and culture to spread all across the world. We see today popular musicians and labels from other countries find ways to stitch our slangs into their craft. His high level of reasoning and consciousness reflected in songs and interviews have also proven to be timeless,” said Lawrence, a fan of Marley since his youth.

Natural Mystic, from Marley's 1977 album Exodus, is his favourite song by 'The Gong'.

Others are:

Three Little Birds

Is This Love

Waiting in Vain







Dionne Marie Harrison -- Digital Marketing Manager at Mayberry Investments

According to Harrison, Marley's message of unity and spirituality are what make his songs a global force.

“Bob Marley is an icon who has impacted the world through his philosophy and has explicitly expressed in his songs love, peace, equality and spirituality. Those are what influenced the acceptance of his music by people globally,” he said.

Her top five Marley songs are:

One Love

Is This Love

Redemption Song

Three Little Birds

Could You be Loved