Sparks fly at Waterfront
WHILE hundreds turned out to behold the midnight fireworks display at the Waterfront in downtown Kingston on New Year's Eve, one couple ignited their own spark.
As the clock struck midnight, 27-year-old Namero Walker went on bended knees in the thick crowd to propose to his girlfriend of four years, Tashanna McCorty. However, when emcees Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton and Ity Ellis caught a gist of what was happening, they asked Walker and McCorty to join them onstage so that everyone could see a redo.
“If there is something that resembles a perfect relationship, it's because there's friendship and love; which is what we have both of. It's like when you mix two chemical substances together and the reaction is you have transformed me to be a better man,” Walker said to his girlfriend, in front of screaming attendees, before popping the question again. At this point, McCorty could not contain her tears, as she struggled to answer her beau in the affirmative.
Walker, who is a Spanish Town native and member of the Jamaica Defence Force, was overcome with joy.
“It's a really great feeling. We are very happy,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
The proposal was icing on the cake for a night of epic sets that rocked the multitude.
Performances came from 2019 Jamaica Festival Song Competition winner, Loaded Eagle; Jamaican 'Michael Jackson' and gospel singer Carey Sayles.
Other artistes who delivered were Jermaine Edwards, Too Kool dance group, Etana, Ding Dong and the Ravers Clavers, Mortimer, Luciano, Chi Ching Ching, Stylo G, and Jahvillani.
Ding Dong hosted an impromptu dance session with three children from the audience, to see how best they could do his signature Fling Yuh Shoulder, Cha Cha Bwoy and Flairy moves. Each child was rewarded $3,000.
For the past 18 years, the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) has hosted Fireworks on The Waterfront free of cost.
This year's staging was so highly anticipated, that some fans turned out from as early as 3 pm to get a front-row view.
“I'm here every year to see di fireworks an' mi bring di kids dem. Wi deh here from 3 o'clock,” said hairdresser Elaine Morris.
Others were attending for the first time, and vowes to return.
“I'm here with my husband from the United States and it's a really good vibe. I love the fireworks and the entertainment. We will definitely be back,” said entrepreneur Lisa McDermott.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy