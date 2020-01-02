Sparks fly at Waterfront

WHILE hundreds turned out to behold the midnight fireworks display at the Waterfront in downtown Kingston on New Year's Eve, one couple ignited their own spark.

As the clock struck midnight, 27-year-old Namero Walker went on bended knees in the thick crowd to propose to his girlfriend of four years, Tashanna McCorty. However, when emcees Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton and Ity Ellis caught a gist of what was happening, they asked Walker and McCorty to join them onstage so that everyone could see a redo.

“If there is something that resembles a perfect relationship, it's because there's friendship and love; which is what we have both of. It's like when you mix two chemical substances together and the reaction is you have transformed me to be a better man,” Walker said to his girlfriend, in front of screaming attendees, before popping the question again. At this point, McCorty could not contain her tears, as she struggled to answer her beau in the affirmative.

Walker, who is a Spanish Town native and member of the Jamaica Defence Force, was overcome with joy.

“It's a really great feeling. We are very happy,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The proposal was icing on the cake for a night of epic sets that rocked the multitude.

Performances came from 2019 Jamaica Festival Song Competition winner, Loaded Eagle; Jamaican 'Michael Jackson' and gospel singer Carey Sayles.

Other artistes who delivered were Jermaine Edwards, Too Kool dance group, Etana, Ding Dong and the Ravers Clavers, Mortimer, Luciano, Chi Ching Ching, Stylo G, and Jahvillani.

Ding Dong hosted an impromptu dance session with three children from the audience, to see how best they could do his signature Fling Yuh Shoulder, Cha Cha Bwoy and Flairy moves. Each child was rewarded $3,000.

For the past 18 years, the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) has hosted Fireworks on The Waterfront free of cost.

This year's staging was so highly anticipated, that some fans turned out from as early as 3 pm to get a front-row view.

“I'm here every year to see di fireworks an' mi bring di kids dem. Wi deh here from 3 o'clock,” said hairdresser Elaine Morris.

Others were attending for the first time, and vowes to return.

“I'm here with my husband from the United States and it's a really good vibe. I love the fireworks and the entertainment. We will definitely be back,” said entrepreneur Lisa McDermott.