Special Father's Day Show online

KAREN Smith, Dr Kathy Brown, Saxgurl Barbara Witter, Michael-David, Francois Medley, and Sashekia Brown are among the acts slated to perform on An Enchanting Evening of Music --- A Tribute to Fathers, a special virtual Father's Day show tomorrow at 5:30 pm.

The event will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube @BunnyRose with a delayed broadcast on the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ).

Bunny Rose and Rory Frankson are also in tomorrow's line-up.

The show is the brain child of Nerissa Samoth, executive director/manager for Bunny Rose.

“Given the restrictions associated with the pandemic and the fact that there are no face-to-face entertainment engagements, we are inviting families and friends to stay in the comfort of their homes and tune in to the show on Facebook and YouTube and on PBCJ,” she said.

Rose's publicist was equally elated for the artiste's inclusion.

“We are extremely proud of this line-up of fantastic artistes who are giving of their time and talent to this virtual show and I know it's going to be an arresting world of music,” said Thoms, who is also the publicist for Frankson Entertainment.

Frankson was delighted at his inclusion.

“I am excited to be performing on the show and look forward to treating the virtual audience to a magical evening of good music and vibes” he said.

A Mother's Day concert, hosted by Rose and company, was hailed as a resounding success and attracted over 4,000 views on our YouTube channel and well over 80,000 on our Facebook pages. Therefore, the decision was taken to stage this event for fathers to let them know they are not forgotten and to honour them, at this time.

The event will be filmed at the R Hotel in Kingston.