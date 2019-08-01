SPF boosts local economy

ORGANISERS of Summer Plaground Fantasy, more poppularly known as SPF, said the weekend parties series is acting as a fillip to the Jamaican economy.

“SPF continues contribute to the Jamaican economy, mainly through the tourism sector, in that we attract both regional and international audiences. The local economy of St Ann alone will increase through area hotels, attractions, eateries, as well as suppliers engaged for the events,” Mark Lindo, chairman of SPF Weekend, told the Jamaica Observer.

According to the chairman, more than 20 per cent of SPF's patrons are from overseas: USA, Canada and the Caribbean.

SPF begins today, August 1, Emancipation Day, and runs to Sunday, August 4, in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

This year SPF extended its offerings by a day, with several new parties.

“We expect that there will be an increase in expenditure attributed to SPF Weekend, based on the expanded weekend event line-up and anticipated increased season bands sales, which will see more unique SPF Weekenders attending all events,” said Lindo.

Attractions include, iRise — a reggae concert at Kaya Herb House — featuring Skorcha (Sizzla's son), Jesse Royal, No-Maddz and international act Afro B on August 1. The following day sees an adventure tour at Chukka White River Valley; Chill with Chukka on Saturday afternoon with White River tubing, as well as an after party.

August 3 sees Forever Beach, the popular bond fire beach party, at Pearly Beach featuring DuttyDex, Lank, Heavy D & Hyperactive.

Saturday night's Fullyloaded features Jamaica's biggest selectors and sound systems including Chromatic Live, Matterhorn, Coppershot, and Might Crown from Japan at Grizzly's Plantation Cove.

Crowd favourite ​Soiree will be held at the Pearly Beach West.

— Brian Bonitto