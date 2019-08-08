SPF closes on a high note

The four-day party series Summer Fantasy Playground (SPF) culminated on Sunday with Soiree at Pearly Beach West in Ocho Rios. And promoters were extremely pleased with this year's execution.

“It has grown significantly over the years; more and more people come in, the demographics get wider and wider every year. Now you have young, middle-aged and older people who attend all the events. Everybody has their particular favourites and it has been well-supported over the years. We're going big next year for our 10th anniversary as SPF weekend but it's growing and we're getting a lot of followers from overseas and we continue to try and give them all the offerings that they want,” Andrew Price, , an M7 co-director, told the Jamaica Observer.

The also weekend included: I-Rise Cultural Concert; Forever Beach: SPF; SPF: Adventure Tour; and Fully Loaded: SPF.

Price said this year's staging was special, as new events were introduced.

“To actually extend the concert and bring other offerings, we brought in a concert that brought cultural artistes together and, of course, Fully Loaded that we brought on the weekend, which introduced a dancehall element with various sound systems and I think it was a good addition. And, of course, the perennial favourites, Forever Beach: SPF and Soiree continue to be hinge pins for the weekend, so we continue to grow and if there's anything that we can continue to do to get our patrons to continue attending the events, we'll go the extra mile to do it,” said the co-director.

Pearly Beach West was filled with partygoers, who were highly entertained by musical selections courtesy of deejays Nicco, Franco and Creep Chromatic, while indulging in the unlimited food and drinks.

Lab assistant Karen Chin revealed to the Observer why she keeps attending Soiree:

“I've been here three times and each experience has been great. It keeps getting better and better,” she said.

Student at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts Chelsie Gregory, was a first-time attendee who said she will definitely return next year.

Meanwhile, the M7 co-director said he was not worried that competiting summer parties would affect SPF's success.

“If you look behind me, you'll see people streaming in. People prefer to come out when it's a lot cooler so we may have to look at the timing of our party and see if we can push it back further into tonight. But I don't believe that Dream Weekend has affected anything. Our patrons are very supportive, and they will turn out”, he said.

Later in the evening the crowd was treated to a performance by Dominican-American singer Amara La Negra.