SPF expands its offerings

GUESTS attending this year's staging of SPF (Summer. Playground. Fantasy) w eekend party series will be getting more bang for their buck, according to organisers.

Mark Lindo, chairman of SPF Weekend, said the series will be extended by a day and new offerings will be introduced.

“SPF continues to live up to be Jamaica's annual weekend of parties, providing sophisticated pleasure and high-energy entertainment, creating the ultimate summer holiday experience,” Lindo told the Jamaica Observer.

“Over the last few years, our SPF Weekenders have been requesting that we host one or two more events to make the package more attractive as a weekend getaway, especially for our overseas patrons,” he continued.

SPF is scheduled for ​Thursday, August 1,​, Emancipation Day, to Sunday, August 4, in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

The chairman said SPF has partnered with veteran booking company, Solid Agency, to host two new parties: I-Rise Culture Concert and Fully Loaded. The latter is scheduled for August 3 at Richmond Estate, while I-Rise is slated for Kaya Herb House in Drax Hall on August 1.

“Like I-Rise and Fully Loaded, SPF offers our patrons a new experience on the weekend that will see both local and international DJs performing in a setting akin to what obtains at large music festivals around the world, such as Ultra and Coachella,” said Lindo.

“We will also be partnering with Chukka Tours to provide a thrilling river tubing journey through the White River Valley, giving SPF Weekenders an exhilarating adventure on Saturday mid-morning,” he continued.

Started in 2011, SPF Weekenders are mostly from the USA, Canada and the Caribbean.

“SPF Weekend in particular is considered the preferred summer getaway in August because of the premium nature of the brand offering. Our close proximity to Ocho Rios (due to the improved highway) is an added bonus that our local patrons love, really giving them the experience of a 'getaway',” he said.

Other events include the bonfire favourite Forever Beach, and ​Soiree at the Pearly Beach West.