Spice adds flavour to Dream

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Spice delivered a crowd-pleasing set last Friday as the 11th staging of Dream Weekend kicked off at the Wavz Beach in the resort town of Negril with Twisted Spiritz.

Known for her hard-core lyrics and energetic performance, the skimpily dressed deejay engaged the massive crowd during her almost 40-minute set.

She opened with Fight Over Man, then eased into Romantic Mood at which time she was joined on stage by two bubbly dancers, who sent patrons into a frenzy as they gyrated and engaged in acrobatic routines.

At one point, Spice brought several patrons on stage and fired several questions at them about their personal life — much to the amusement of the crowd.

After paying tribute to the incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel, Spice performed Romping Shop before closing her set with Jim Screechie .

Earlier, Coppershot, with selectors DJ Antsman, DJ Nicco, and others, kept patrons in a festive mood with their welcoming musical selections and good-natured banter.

“Friday night was fantastic. It proved to be an unforgettable experience. We are pleased with the turnout and we expect large crowds as the event progresses,” Ron Burke, director of sales at Dream Entertainment Ltd — event promoters, told the Jamaica Observer.

Noting that the crowd was “bigger than we had expected”, Burke said 65 per cent of the patrons in attendance were tourists.

This year, live acts were scheduled throughout the weekend parties.

Capleton was billed to perform on Saturday night at Yush at Cayenne Beach; while yesterday Alkaline was slated to perform at World Vibes at Wet 'n Wild at Kool Runnings Adventure Park.

Today is the new 'Mawnin After' with Ding Dong and Kemar Highcon. Tonight, patrons at Celebrity Playground will see Munga Honorable and Gage in concert.

The event closes tomorrow with Teejay and Hot Frass at Igloo.