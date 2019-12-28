Spice lays down law

Following her missed performance at the Eclipse Ultra Lounge in Columbus, Ohio, last weekend, Spice took to social media to say she will not honour any bookings until organisers have fully satisfied her requirements.

“Moving forward for shows 2020, I will not post or promote any flyer without promoters paying necessary fees, hotel and travel accommodations,” she posted.

In her caption she revealed that the Ohio mishap was beyond her control.

“It's unfair to these fans, especially when promoters have pre-sold tickets and, in the end, the artiste needs are not met for them to travel,” Spice said.

“Again I apologise to Columbus, I had no travel tickets and everything was last minute, it was beyond my control however I will make sure issues like these do not happen to my fans again,” she continued.

She warned fans to be watchful of the events she posts.

“If I don't post it, I'm not with it. Again, the good will have to suffer for the bad so promoters will have to pay the fee, pay for the travel and hotel accommodations before I even post a flyer to my fans simple #Happysunday,” she said.

Spice (given name Grace Hamilton) has closed the year on a high note. From inking a deal with Magnum Energy Drink and launching her online talk show, she has cemented her name as one of Jamaica's leading females of dancehall.

Songs in her catalogue include Cool It, Indicator, Tables Turn, Romantic Mood and Needle Eye.