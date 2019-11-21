Spice premieres new role

Spice is expanding on her résumé to include talk show host. The dancehall deejay is host of Spice it Up , which premiered last Thursday on Magnum Tonic Wine's social media and website.

Episodes can be seen www.magnumhub.tv.

“I am honoured to be doing my own talk show. It was a lot of fun for me and I enjoyed the interaction,” Spice told the Jamaica Observer.

“The preparation was easy for me as it's not my first time being on screen. I chose 'Tables Turn' as my first topic, which also made it easy to debate since it is the title of my latest single, so everything flowed easily. I am also being myself and doing what I love. The fans also get to see another side of me off stage,” she continued.

Spice says she has creative input in the show's production.

“I have a production team and the entire show is sponsored by Magnum. However, I play a major role in the preparation. I also choose the topics, the questions and the guests who fit the specific episode, and I lead the entire discussion. I also have an input with regards to editing, since I basically know what people want to see,” she said.

Spice is a cast member of the popular Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reality series, which airs on VH1.

Telecia Johnson-Lindo, marketing manager at J Wray & Nephew Limited, manufacturers and distributors of Magnum Tonic Wine, said Spice it Up is being well received.

Episodes will be uploaded to the website weekly. Last week's premiere featured dancehall selector Richie Feelings, fashionista Donisha Loud Fashion and cricketer-turned-entertainer Marlon Samuels.

Spice emerged on the music scene two decades ago. Among her hits are Cool It, Jim Screechy and Fight Ova Man. Her mixtape Captured topped the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart a year ago.