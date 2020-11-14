Spice's wait is over!
PATIENCE is definitely a strong point for Spice. More than a year after being acknowledged with a Reality Royalty Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Award, the dancehall deejay recently received it in the mail.
“I just got it in the mail a few days ago, so I wanted to say thank you to MTV for this award and of course Love and Hip Hop family because we got this baby for Reality Royalty,” she told her more than 3,000,000 fans on Instagram on Thursday.
The cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta also received the MTV nod. They include Rasheeda, Mimi Faust, Karlie Redd, Scrapp DeLeon, and Yung Joc.
The awards ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on June 15, 2019.
Spice, whose given name is Grace Hamilton, is a main cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since season eight. She appeared as a supporting cast member on season seven.
In August, she acquired a house in Atlanta which she posted on her YouTube channel, Spice Official World. She explained that filming for Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, travelling all over the world to perform, and starting her business causes her to miss spending time with her two kids. So she hoped buying a house in the city where she spends a lot of time could remedy that.
“I bought a house..., but the kids don't know, we saw that house during quarantine and they really loved it, but I did a whole renovation, I did over everything. I fixed their rooms to exactly how they wanted it, and mi just ago surprise them today. I'm super happy, I'm excited,” she told viewers.
Last year, she inked a deal with Magnum Energy Drink to host a talk show called Spice It Up.
Her catalogue includes Cool It Down, So Mi Like It, Back Way, Indicator, and Conjugal Visit featuring Vybz Kartel.
