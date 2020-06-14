Splintzz Boss is ready for the game

EMERGING producer Greig Drummond, otherwise called Splintzz Boss, is confident that his latest project, Unlock The Game , will earn him the recognition within the music industry he so desperately seeks.

This is the first official project on his Splintzz Boss Records label and will be available in stores through Zojak World Wide.

The rhythm boasts tracks such as Big Money (Gold Gad), Fake Badness (Navino ), Lock De Place (Deep Jahi), A So Badness Stay (Maestro Don), and a bonus track from Quada.

“I have been doing music for a while now. I entered the JCDC festival, dabbled in event management, and now I have released my first project as a producer. I know this project will set a precedent for me because my main aim is to bring forth unique beats for artistes to voice on,” said Splintzz Boss.

Splintzz Boss is gearing up to put strong promotional muscle behind the compilation.

“This project is likely to open many doors for my label and I am thankful for the team I have in my corner. Big Money certainly has a lot of controversy following it but it's just a song, and the artiste is just delivering what the listeners are asking for. I am confident all of the songs on this rhythm will make an impact once they are released because the feedback has been positive thus far,” he said.