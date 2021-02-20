Sponge Music steps out with World Press

Fledgling record producer Charles Sponge is a man on a mission. The Montego Bay-born producer is determined to make his Sponge Music imprint into a global music powerhouse.

His label was launched last year. Since then, it has churned out hits for some of the biggest names in dancehall music, including Alkaline, Bugle, Gyptian and Shaneil Muir.

“I'm determined to take my label to the highest level of success in the music business. My team and I are committed to making this dream a reality. So far we've made a good start, every project that I've dropped has made a big impact both locally and overseas,” said Sponge.

The latest hit for the label is Mavado's thought-provoking single titled Not Perfect.

The song, released on the World Press rhythm, was released a month ago.

“I'm especially happy about this single, because Mavado and I go way back; we've been good friends for many years. I'm extremely proud that I've produced a big hit single with my friend. He's going through a very hard time right now, and I am happy that he still has the love and support of his loyal fans. Mavado is a great artiste and true friend. I plan to produce many more hits with him,” said the producer.

There are several other songs on the World Press rhythm that are doing well, including Alkaline's Real Dawgs, Denyque's Watch Him Tone, Gyptian's Best Life, Bugle's Dutty Foot Can't Step Clean, Shaniel Muir's The Pain, I-Octane's Pepperi, and Jahmiel's Love Lost.

“This is my most successful project to date. Several of the songs on the rhythm have received over a million streams. It's a good look for my label as it continues to grow,” he said.