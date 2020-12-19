Sponge presses on for Christmas

Producer Charles Sponge is expecting his latest project, the World Press rhythm, to be the hottest in the Yuletide season and beyond.

“I've selected some of the most talented artistes in the business for this project and all of them have delivered hit songs. This is the hottest rhythm for Christmas; it's loaded with hits, every song on it is a hit,” said Sponge.

Released December 14, the rhythm features several popular dancehall artistes. They include Alkaline, Beenie Man, Mavado, Denyque, Bugle, Gyptian, I-Octane, Shaniel Muir, Jahmiel, Dovey Magnum, Ikaya, Chase Cross, Dre Zee, Knaxx, Fidel Nadal, Star Captyn, Frassman Brilliant, and South African artiste Buffalo Souljah.

”My mission is to work with the most talented artistes in the industry and make good music for the people. I'm happy with the progress that I've made so far and I plan to take to a higher level with this new project,” he said.

The producer also spoke about the importance of working with female artistes.

“Over the years, I've heard a lot of females complain about unfair treatment in the music biz. I believe in doing things fairly and treating everyone with respect regardless of their gender. Female artistes have always made a significant contribution to our music and, as long as they get the support they deserve, they will continue to do so,” he said.

He added, “As as a producer, I am always willing to give my support to the development and exposure of female talent in music industry. I've included four talented female artistes on this project and I also plan to work with them and other talented female acts on other projects.”