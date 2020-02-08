Spragga Benz cruises at Footloose

SPRAGGA Benz was in nick form at Footloose – Fashion Ova Style edition held at Mas Camp in Kingston last Saturday night.

The lanky deejay, who emerged on the scene in the early 1990s, ran unchecked through a slate of hits songs, which had the female patrons going wild.

Machine Gun Kelly, Dolly House, Girls Hooray, Things a Gwaan, She Nuh Ready Yet and Funny Guy Thing were some of the songs Spragga Benz pulled on during his set.

The event drew a massive turnout of patrons, who danced the night away to hits of yesteryear courtesy of DJ Liquid, and DJ Arif and the Fresh Team.

“It was a good vibe for me. Overall tonight was a good energy,” said Spragga Benz, who topped the Billboard Reggae Albums chart last year with Chilagon, his first album in nine years.

For Georgia Henry, it was her first time seeing her teenage idol performing.

“I love Spragga from I was in high school and when I heard that he was performing, I had to be here. For me, he is the real deal,” Henry told the Observer.

Kedish Suckram, brand manager Stone's Ginger Wine — title sponsor for the event, reflected on the night's proceedings.

“It was a very good mix from the product specials that were offered all night, to the musical selection by the DJs, and the performance by one of Jamaica's dancehall icon's, Spragga Benz. He had the patrons dancing up a storm,” said Suckram.

It has been six years that Stone's Ginger Wine has been aligned to the event. Miss Suckram explained the synergy between the brand and the event.

“We see this event as a good fit, as it connects directly with our target consumer. Footloose is an event that partygoers look forward, as it gives them a good reminder of the hit songs from the past that they grew up on,” said Suckram.

She added, “This event appeals to wide cross section of party lovers, from the young to the old, who are seeking to have a good time.”

Promoted by Broadway Productions, Footloose is held four times each year. This is the 14th year of the series.