Spragga lauds Grammy nominees

Spragga Benz's highly touted 15-track set, Chiliagon, did not make the cut in this year's nominations for Best Reggae Album category. While being a bit disappointed, he said he was happy for the nominees.

“I would like to congratulate the nominees for the Reggae Album category. Yes, congrats to all the five prospects. No matter who wins the Grammy, the winner is reggae music,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The five nominees are Buju Banton— Upside Down 2020; Skip Marley — Higher Place; Maxi Priest — It All Comes Back To Love; Toots and the Maytals — Got to be Tough; and The Wailers — One World.

Released September 27, 2019, Chiliagon was produced by Easy Star Records/Buttercuts Records/RedSquare Production. Its tracklisting includes: Move to the Music ft Rebel Aca; Believe ft Tanika; Good Suh; Wicked Live; Spread Out ft Hype and Fever; Differ; If Yuh Ready ft General Levy; Link Up ft Matthew Allman, Illaman and Black Josh; Hustle and Love featuring Ill Allaman; King on the Throne ft Rodney; Some of us Love Rum featuring Acca; Differ (a remix featuring Sean Paul, Agent Sasco and Chi Ching Ching), Trilogy ft Killa P and Harley Shotta; and, No Regrets ft Saine Rapley.

The album peaked number one on Billboard Reggae charts and number one on the iTunes Reggae charts.

“I was hoping Chiliagon would have been selected. One outstanding quality to me is the fact that all genre of music spawned from British/Jamaican roots brought there by the Windrush generation are represented on the album as we have songs like No Regret and Found Me which shows creative experiment,” he said.

He, however, has big aspirations for his latest project, The Journey Chosen.

“The plan next year is to have The Journey Chosen selected,” he said.

He was did not disclose his means of attaining this.

The Journey Chosen comprises 11 tracks which was released September 7, 2020 on RedSquare production label. It features collaboration with Ky-Mani Marley, Kranium, Wayne Wonder, and Buju Banton's son, Jahazeil Myrie.

Born in Kingston, Spragga Benz's given name is Carlton Grant. He attended Camperdown High and the Caribbean Maritime University.

His first recording, Jack It Up, was done on Arrows Recording Studio in Kingston in 1992.

His other songs include Could A Deal (produced by Winston Riley), Girls Hooray (Steelie and Cleevie), and Turn Me On with Kevin Lyttle.