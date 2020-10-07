Spragga begins the journey

Spragga Benz debuts at number 10 on the US Current Reggae Albums chart with his latest effort, The Journey Chosen. The 11-track set was released September 28 via Red Square Production and arrives exactly a year after his chart-topping set Chiliagon.

The Journey Chosen features collaborations with Konshens, Ky-Mani Marley, Kranium, Wayne Wonder, and Buju Banton's son Jahazeil Myrie.

Got to Be Tough by Toots and the Maytals returns to the top of the US Current Reggae Albums chart. The chart is only available via subscription to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

With an additional 353 copies sold over the past week, Got to Be Tough has to date sold 2,728 copies.

Returning to the chart at number two is Live at the Rainbow, 4th June 1977 by Bob Marley and the Wailers, which sold 199 copies.

Last week's chart-topper, More Family Time by Ziggy Marley falls to three, selling 190 units to bring its total to 703.

Skip Marley's Higher Place and Look For Good by Jason Mraz holds firm at four and five, respectively.

The various artistes compilation, Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: Reggae Collector's Edition rises 11 places to six, with 169 additional copies sold, while Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton inches down to seven.

The long-running World on Fire by Stick Figure falls to eight, while new at nine is His Imperial Majesty --- a four-track EP by veteran roots singer Mikey Dread.

From the Vaults Vol 2 moves up from 16 to 11, while Coastin by Iration moves down to 12.

Reggae Gold 2020 which peaked at six is down to 13, while veteran vocal act The Tennors moves up 10 places to 14 with Do The Reggay Dance which has to date sold 484 copies.

Together We Stand, the latest effort by Richie Spice moves up to 15. It peaked at seven a few weeks ago.

Protoje's In Search of Lost Time slides down seven spots to 17 and Dub Collection by Rebelution is at 18.

Fixtape by Popcaan parachutes six places down to 26, while Healing by Tarrus Riley dips from 28 to 42.

On regional charts, Buried Alive by Buju Banton spends its second week at the top of the South Florida Top 25 Reggae chart.

People Like You by Gramps Morgan (Dada Son Records) is number one for a second week on The Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart (New York).