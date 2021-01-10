SSG Lyrical fuelled by determination

SSG Lyrical — an up-and-coming singjay from the heart of Montego Bay in St James — is sending a message of resilience with his recent song Determination on the Impact Music label.

“This song ( Determination) is my big new year's (2021) project. My life has been filled with hardships for many years, but I never lived with the thought of giving up. I keep telling myself life will be and must be better one day. And, God has been good because through strong determination I have seen the worst and the best of times. Despite the hardships, I tried not to harbour doubts or hatred. I do not allow my opponents to keep me trapped against the rope but instead fight my way back to victory,” the 21-year-old told Jamaica Observer. “I would like to tell my fellow Jamaicans, let your mistakes become a learning experience towards a brighter future and not a gateway for lasting failures.”

Determination was released on January 10, 2021.

SSG Lyrical, given name Shavon Galloway, is a graduate of Green Pond High. He is currently enrolled at Montego Bay Community College where he's studying agricultural science.

He said he began writing songs and poems at seven. He recalled the untimely death of his schoolmate led him to write a gripping song, Tribute to Shineka. Although not professionally done, the song went viral with close to half a million views on YouTube.

He recorded his debut single, Tease Me, on Impact Music label in 2018.

“As a teenager, the song came through the action of girls who gave me so much support in my quest to become an entertainer,” he said.

Since then the artiste has done over six songs to be featured on his EP, Tension, produced by Dream X Production. These include, Air Force and Jordan, Pain, Sex Signal (Dream X label); Life Conversion, Tears (Impact); Need It (Pryce Wayne Production) and Know Badniss (Eldohrado Production)

His lessons to emerging entertainers is, to “stick to positivity; forget negativity. You cannot reach the finish line without a start and that, only your best is good enough.”