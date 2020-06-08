Starface takes a stand

Child abuse and sexual assault of minors aren't easy topics to talk about. That's why dancehall deejay Starface is intent to use her platform to break this cycle of cruel adult behaviour towards children.

She has been aggressively promoting her latest single, Let Them Grow, an appeal for would-be predators to leave children alone. The song was released on the I-Talented label in January 2020.

“The stories that I keep seeing on social media, the constant Ananda Alerts for missing teenage girls is a big problem. Last year, I saw a mother on TV crying after they found the decomposed body of the little primary school girl. These things hurt my heart to the core so I had to sing about it,” said Starface, whose real name is Nadesha Edwards.

“We have to change what is going on by highlighting it and shaming predators into doing the right thing. Child abuse is not okay,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Starface was referring to last year's tragic killing of Red Hills Primary School student, Shantae Skyers, who went missing for five days before her decomposing body was found in a section of the community known as Blue Hole in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew.

According to the National Children's Registry, more than 20,000 cases of child sexual abuse were reported in Jamaica over eight years, from 2007 to 2017. Of that number, 18,869 were female. There was a high of 3,412 cases reported in 2015.

Recently, a Westmoreland man was posthumously charged with rape and incest after allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter. The man reportedly committed suicide after ingesting a poisonous substance when reports of the abuse began to circulate in his community.

“There is a serious disease that has taken hold in our society and we must stamp it out. I hope that people will help me to push this message of change,” she said.

In the meantime, Starface released a new video for her latest single, Born Wid It, on her VEVO channel.

“I am stepping up the promotions this summer as the world eases the restrictions on the COVID-19. Music can never stop, the work must go on,” she said.

Starface is known for the singles, including Ready, Whine Up, and Ride It featuring Maestro Don.