Stars rally to Adele's rescue

POPCAAN, Naomi Campbell, and 2008 X Factor winner Alexandra Burke are among several celebrities who have came out in support of Adele after she was accused of cultural appropriation for wearing a Jamaican-themed bikini top and Nubian knots in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The 32-year-old British singer was marking the 50th anniversary of the cancelled Notting Hill Carnival festivities. The picture was taken in her garden in Beverley Hills, California.

“Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London,” she posted.

The Notting Hill Carnival, the second largest in the world, would have taken place August 30 and 31, but went virtual due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Popcaan commented on Adele's snap with a fist emoji and a heart emoji.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, whose mother is Jamaican, posted two love heart emojis and two pictures of the Jamaican flag.

X Factor winner Alexandra Burke was equally supportive of Adele.

According to SKY News, she told the BBC's Carnival tribute show: “I see the pic. She looks hot. She's obviously been working on her body, that for me is a big deal. She's looking good.

“If Popcaan is going to endorse it and say yes my girl you're wearing the flag and you're wearing it well. Let her live her best life, leave her alone. We love Adele,” she said.

On Sunday, social media went ablaze after some people felt offended by Adele's attire, citing it as cultural appropriation.

One follower commented, “black women are discriminated against for wearing cultural hairstyles like Bantu knots and locs but white people are not, that's not fair and that's why people are pissed off.”

Another tweeted: “If 2020 couldn't get any more bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for.

“This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it.”

Responding in the comments section of the Instagram post, a user wrote: “Bantu knots are NOT to be worn by white people in any context, period.”

Adele, given name Adele Adkins, is a multiple Grammy-winning singer born in London, England. Her album, 21, earned numerous mentions in the Guinness Book of World Records. She is the first woman in the history of the Billboard Top 100 to have three simultaneous top 10 songs as a lead artiste, with Rolling in the Deep, Someone Like You, and Set Fire to the Rain.

Her other songs include Hello and Sky Fall. The latter, which she co-wrote, won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

— BB