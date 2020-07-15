Statue for Gregory
TODAY, Gregory “The Cool Ruler” Isaacs would have celebrated his 70th birthday. His widow, June Isaacs, believes it is time a statue of her late husband is erected.
“We do what we can to carry on his legacy, but there's always room for more. What we really want is for him to get a statue, but we haven't brought the idea to the minister of culture formally. It's just something we [his relatives and members of the Gregory Isaacs Foundation] have been considering,” she told the Jamaica Observer.
Isaacs said her team had big plans to commemorate the singer's 70th birthday. They were, however, sidelined by the novel coronavirus.
“We would have been in Canada now, on the second leg of the celebration, and heading to Brazil next, but the virus has interrupted those plans,” she said.
She is, instead, calling for Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora to celebrate where they are.
“Just play some Gregory. If you have a shirt or cap, wear it. Anywhere you hear a Gregory song just 'buss a blank'. Our head of public relations, Tracy Hamilton, has reached out to the various radio stations asking them to play his music on his birthday,” she said.
In marking the singer's birthday, the family is planning to lay flowers at his tomb in the Dovecot Memorial Park, St Catherine, today.
On February 15 this year, the annual Red Rose for Gregory concert was held at the Liguanea Gold Club in New Kingston. The show saw four-time Grammy winner Deniece Williams, Grammy-nominated band Third World, reggae singer Sanchez, and The Melodians in performance.
Part proceeds from the event are slated to be handed over to Patricia House Rehabilitation Centre in Kingston today. The centre assists people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction. Gregory Isaacs battled cocaine addiction.
Born in Denham Town, west Kingston, on July 15, 1950, Isaacs made his recording debut in 1968 as Winston Sinclair, with the single Another Heartache. He teamed up with two other vocalists, Penroe and Bramwell, for the short-lived trio The Concords, who recorded for producers Rupie Edwards and Prince Buster.
In 1973, he and another young singer, Errol Dunkley, started the African Museum label and soon had a massive hit with My Only Lover.
His songs, including Night Nurse, Love Is Overdue, Rumours and Hot Stepper, continue to dominate the airwaves. The singer died in 2010.
In 2016, he was posthumously awarded the Order of Distinction (officer class) by the Jamaican Government for his contribution to the country's music.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy