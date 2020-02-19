Stevie Face on a wing and prayer

Stevie Face, who closed 2019 with a bang through the song My Prayer , follows-up with One Prayer which features Anthony B.

Released this month, One Prayer is produced by Ainsworth “Big A” Higgins.

According to Stevie Face, he and the veteran deejay agreed to record a song together due to long-standing mutual respect.

“A few days after Rebel Salute, a friend told me that Anthony B was talking about my performance at the festival. Anthony B is an artiste that I have a tremendous amount of respect for, so I decided to reach out to him and give him a call. We reasoned for a while and this lead to us ending up in the studio; that's how the song came about,” Stevie Face explained.

My Prayer is co-produced by Stevie Face and Kemar “Flava” McGregor. It marked a return to the music scene after a five-year, self-imposed break for the St Thomas-born artiste.

He is hoping for similar success with One Prayer which is supported by a video.

“Anthony B and I both have a lot of fans worldwide, we are both known for making good music, and we're anticipating a great response from music lovers worldwide,” said Stevie Face.