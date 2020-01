Stevie Face set to salute

Reggae singer Stevie Face is looking forward to his upcoming performance at this year's staging of Rebel Salute.

This will be his third appearance on the prestigious music festival, and he plans to deliver an exciting performance.

“This will be my first performance in Jamaica since I've resumed my music career. I know my fans are expecting me to deliver an outstanding performance. I promise I will not let them down. I'm going to deliver one of my best performances ever at Rebel Salute this year,” said Stevie Face.

Rebel Salute is scheduled for January 17 and 18 at Grizzly's Plantation Cove in St Ann. He is booked for the first night.

Stevie Face also revealed that he has several big projects in the pipeline for 2020.

“This year is going to be a very significant one for me, musically and otherwise. I have a lot of important projects in the works. In a few months from now, I am going to launch an entertainment company called Advanced Music Group. I am also going to open a recording studio in St Thomas,” he said.

The St Thomas born singer returned to the music scene late last year after a five-year absence with the release of My Prayer.

The song, produced by him and Kemar “Flava” McGregor, topped several music charts, including the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Singles chart, the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music chart in New York and the Jamaica Music Countdown Top 25 Reggae Singles chart.

Stevie Face is currently enjoying much attention with I Feel Blessed (on the Streaming Hub LLC imprint) and Winner (on Sting Ray Music label). Both songs were released in October.