Stick Figure blazes at Billboard's summit

It has been more than one year since an album debuted on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart with 10,000 or more in sales. This week, northern California reggae/dub band Stick Figure enters at number one with sales of 10,283 copies of World on Fire, its seventh studio album.

This is the group's third chart-topper.

The last album to sell 10,000 copies or more in opening week was 44/876, the Grammy-winning effort by Sting and Shaggy. In April 2018, it debuted with 10,227 copies.

World on Fire was released August 30 by Ruffwood Records, an independent label owned by Stick Figure founder and lead vocalist, producer and guitarist Steve Woodruff. It contains 15 songs.

44/876 was released by Interscope Records, a major label.

Last week's number one, Royal Soldier, by Jah Cure slips to number two. To date, it has sold 618 copies.

Hybrid by Collie Buddz rises from number 18 to number three with an additional 210 copies sold, compared to 28 sold the previous week. To date, it has registered 3,502 copies.

Beleaf by Indubious is firm at number four with 131 copies, while Ways of The World by The Movement is number five with total sales of 3,122 copies.

Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica Reloaded by The DJ Grid leaps from number 16 to six after selling an additional 96 copies in its third week. Released August 5 by Contractor Music/Amada Records, the set features songs from Black Uhuru, Ffurious, Richie Stephens, and Sizzla.

Slipping to number seven is Undercover by Kash'd Out, while Rapture (EP) by Koffee is number eight for a third week.

Free Rein by Rebelution is down from number six to nine. Everyday Life, Everyday People by Slightly Stoopid moves from number 14 to 10 with sales of 17,104 copies.

Picture Perfect, the third studio album by Bugle, debuted three weeks ago with 46 copies. Last week, it fell to 35 after selling another 13 copies; this week, Picture Perfect improves to number 20 with an additional 25 copies sold, bringing its tally to 94.

Konshens earns his second Billboard entry, as Bad Man vs Nice Guy enters at number 16, selling 38 copies. It was released August 30 by Subkonshus Music and features collaborations with Khxos and Bakersteez.