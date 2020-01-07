Stick Figure remains on top

World on Fire by Stick Figure retains its lead on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart this week. It has been number one for 15 of its 18 weeks on the table.

The album sold an additional 512 copies, an increase from the 415 it sold the previous week. Its current tally stands at 17,570.

The sole new entry this week is Sense of Purpose by Hawaiian band Maoli, which comes in at number two. Sense of Purpose, a 10-track set released on December 27 by Awong Entertainment LLC, sold 269 copies in its first week.

Maoli previously charted with 2018's With Love (number two), Rock Easy (number five in 2010), Arise (number nine in 2012) and One Eighty, an EP that stalled at number four in 2015.

Popcaan's Vanquish falls to number three after entering at number two last week. It sold 103 copies, a significant drop from the 306 it moved the previous week.

Moving up three places to number four is Everyday Life, Everyday People by Slightly Stoopid. It has to date sold 17,537 copies.

Heavy Rain by Lee “Scratch” Perry slides to number five with another 51 copies sold for a total of 569, while the Grammy-nominated Mass Manipulation by Steel Pulse rises from number nine to six. To date, it has sold 3,210 copies.

Former chart-topper, Ways of The World, by The Movement moves up one spot to number seven, with Strictly The Best Vol 60 from VP Records slipping by two to number eight.

Rapture by Koffee re-enters the Top 10 at number nine, while Reggae Gold 2019 holds firm in the number 10 position.