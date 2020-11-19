Still no bail for Laden

LADEN'S bid to secure bail was again thwarted in the St Elizabeth Resident Magistrate Court yesterday, due to an outstanding ballistics report and an incomplete case file.

The dancehall artiste, who was in court, is scheduled to return on November 26.

Laden, whose given name is O'Keele Aaron, was arrested on October 28. The 33-year-old is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act by being on the streets after the 9:00 pm islandwide curfew, and failing to stop on the request of the police.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit — the Jamaica Constabulary Force's information arm – at about 10:40 pm on October 28, lawmen were in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz motor car to stop.

The driver initially complied, but sped off when the police approached.

The police said a chase ensued and during the chase an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.

When the police caught up with the vehicle, the occupants were arrested and taken back to the site where the object was witnessed being thrown from the car. The area was searched and a pistol recovered.

The two co-accused, 21-year-old Saaion Ebanks and his 16-year-old brother, were granted bail in the sum of $500,000 on November 3. They had their bails extended yesterday.

Laden was a top-10 finalist on Digicel Rising Stars in 2006. He is known for songs including Time to Shine, She Like It and Come Mek Mi Touch Yuh.

