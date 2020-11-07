Stinga Blunt stays the course

Singjay Stinga Blunt is ecstatic with the positive reception to his latest song, Bull Dog , released in September on the Bless Music Team label.

“The song has been getting great reviews in the streets so far, and that just makes me feel good. The song is now on all the local mixtapes, and there are plans to shoot a video because ah the reaction to the riddim and the lyrics; the people dem love it, it can go viral,” Stinga Blunt, whose real name is Devron Johnson, said.

Stingablunt, who is known for Bubble, is now gearing up to release a raft of singles.

“Although the pandemic has affected the industry, there are signs that restrictions will ease for Christmas, so I am going hard so I can start off 2021 with a bang,” he said.

He will also be pushing Good Luck, Beat Up, and My Money – all written by him.

“I am looking to carve out a space for myself in the music business,” he said.

Born in Portland, he was raised by his grandmother. He eventually moved to Kingston during his teenage years, then to Montego Bay, before heading back to Portland.

“It was really rough growing up without my parents, but it taught me to be resilient and strong,” he said.

He landed a job working at a villa in Montego Bay, before migrating to the United States at 19 in 2007, where he reunited with his father who had left the island when he was two.

He said he endured extreme hardship and struggles while living in the US.

“I have come out of the bottom of the belly of the beast and achieved and made it, so if I can make it, anyone can make it,” he said.

Today, he owns a construction business in the US.

“Music is and will always remain my first love, and I am just glad that the people are responding to my lyrics and energy,” he said.