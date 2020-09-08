Stinga J keeping it Fresh
Deejay Stinga J knows the importance of keeping his image fresh and being up to date with the latest trends in fashion. That formed the basis of his latest single Fresh , which was released last month by T Lab Productions.
“I got the riddim from T Lab and started to think about what kind of song I could come up with. And since I have been talking about plain white T-shirts and Reebok classic sneakers, the concept came to mind about a follow-up song,” Stinga J explained.
A remix of Fresh featuring Lisa Hyper is set for release on September 11. It was produced by Worl Blast Music/Gaga Production and is featured on the Open Rebuke Reloaded rhythm.
A video for the original version of Fresh was recently shot on location in Orlando, Florida. Stinga J is quite upbeat about its reception.
The Orlando, Florida-based Stinga J (given name Michael Jones) is from Maxfield Park in Kingston 13.
“Well, I've always have a love for music since I was a child but started taking it serious since moving to Orlando a few years ago. That's where I started recording and writing songs and hooks for other people,” he recalled. “Then I met Andrew Powell of Worl Blast Music who heard me singing a song that I wrote for another artiste and he insisted that I should record the song. From there, we started working together.”
His previous recordings include Reebok Classic (produced by Worl Blast Music/Gaga Production) and White Out. He has also done work with King Wayne Beats, JA Productions, and Markus Records.
“My main objective musically is to take my music to the highest level possible. I also want to help build the new generation of music, while working with veteran artistes to build my catalogue and reach a wider audience worldwide,” he said.
