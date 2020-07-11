Stronger Remix to the rescue

PEOPLE reeling from the harsh economic effects of COVID-19 are to benefit from Stronger Remix, according to KFC Jamaica.

For every download of the song, the company will donate a care package to its Add Hope community outreach programme, while Kevin Downswell — through his foundation — will donate his royalties from the song for one year, towards aiding the elderly, and local shut-ins.

The Stronger Remix will be available for free download until July 17, at www.kfcjamaica.com/stronger.

“It's during times like these that the importance of looking out for our fellow Jamaicans, become even more critical. The Stronger Remix delivers such a powerful message, and with it, KFC Jamaica saw an opportunity, through our Add Hope programme, to expand its positive impact by adding this donation component, which allows the entire public to become involved in making a difference and impacting the lives of our brothers and sisters. With every free song download, a care package will go to someone who been affected by COVID-19. We are really proud to be able to make a difference in whatever way possible as we battle this pandemic,” said Andrei Roper, brand manager for KFC.

“We felt the opportunity existed for KFC, a brand with a strong nationalistic footprint, to do so much more and align with a message of positivity to evoke strength, resilience and survival among our people. Kevin Downswell's Stronger couldn't have been a more perfect song for this purpose. It's already loved by so many and the new elements, brought out in the remix, create an even more unique feel-good message of hope,” he added.

In the last two years, KFC's Add Hope outreach programme has donated in excess of $13-m towards feeding schoolchildren.

“The era or season that we're in is quite unlike anything we've ever seen before. People are struggling and dealing with so much in their private quarters, in many different aspects of their lives. Through this song and the donations that will come from it we are able to connect with many different people across different aspects of life,” said Downswell, who undertook a similar project with Add Hope in May where he donated care packages to the elderly in Central Village.

The music video for the song was shot and directed by film director Storm Saulter.

“This is a song with so many great artistes and icons and it's all about empowering Jamaicans; how we can all step forward into this new world with confidence,” said Saulter.

“For me, this collab is a story about Jamaica. I wanted to show the beauty of Jamaica within this time, where we can't move about and be as we would like. So we decided to use captured images and brought them inside as a way to comment on us being inside and social distancing while thinking about outside and the future. That's the world we're playing in.”

The Stronger Remix, with additional verses penned by Bambino, was beautifully adapted to include violin accompaniment by Jessica Yap and features Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Christopher Martin, Richie Stevens, Tessanne Chin, Wayne Marshall, Kemar Highcon, Singer J, Ikaya, and Sherieta Lewis.