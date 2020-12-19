Suavo to the max

Max Suavo carved out an enviable niche in athletics, copping several gold medals at the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Boys' Champs.

The former Tarrant High student in Kingston, is hoping to score similar success in music.

The singer — originally from Eastwood Park in Kingston and who now resides in the United States — says through music, he wants to impact lives.

“I want to impact people in a positive way with music. I also would like to entertain people all around the world performing at sold out concerts,” Max Suavo told Jamaica Observer.

Earlier this year, he did an EP titled More Than Friends that he self-produced. The project featured covers of several songs made popular by the late reggae singer Dennis Brown.

“My concerts are billed as Dennis Brown tributes, so the idea to cover his songs was strategic in targeting the type of audiences that appreciate this type of music and then build on the momentum from there,” said Max Suavo.

Music has been a passion for Max Suavo since he left high school. He joined the teen group The Classiques as the lead singer and later on, he joined the Outcast Band.

“I was with the four-member group The Classiques for three years. I then joined Outcast Band where I spent a year before I migrated to Florida,” he explained.

Max Suavo then took a hiatus from music. He resumed seven years ago.

“I wanted to focus on my trade as an electrician as well as my children,” he shared. “I do a range of music that persons of all different age groups and members of the family can enjoy,” he added.

— Kevin Jackson