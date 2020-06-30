Submissions continue today

HUMAN rights attorney Isat Buchanan will today continue his motion before Jamaica's Court of Appeal seeking leave to the United Kingdom's Privy Council to have Vybz Kartel's 2014 murder conviction overturned.

“The motion commenced. All three counsels ̶ Ms Bianca Samuels, John Clarke, and myself --- have started our joint submissions in relation to the questions that should be put before the Privy Council,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “We'll continue tomorrow [today] at 9:30 am.”

In addition to Vybz Kartel, Buchanan is representing entertainer Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell along with Samuels, while Clarke is representing Kahira Jones and Andre St John.

Vybz Kartel, given name Adidja Palmer, and his three co-convicts — Campbell, St John, and Jones were given life sentences for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams in 2011.

Kartel and his co-convicts denied the allegations but were convicted by a jury during the 17-week trial.

In April, Jamaica's Court of Appeal upheld their sentences, but reduced the period for eligibility for parole by two-and-a-half years each. As a result, Vybz Kartel will be eligible for parole in 32 years and six months, instead of 35; Campbell and Jones were reduced to 22 years and six months, instead of 25; and St John, who had to serve 30 years before being eligible for parole, had his shaved to 27 years and six months.

Despite being incarcerated, Vybz Kartel's music still remains popular.