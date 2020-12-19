Suhvay gives high-energy burst
SINGJAY Suhvay, formerly Shana S, is celebrating the release of her debut album, High Energy.
“With all the tragedy that's been happening in 2020 and the mix-up and negativity presently in the dancehall music space, I am happy and I feel accomplished that I am ending the year on a positive note. I had a plan, I stuck to it, I was consistent, and I saw it through to the finish line. I am proud of the project as an independent female artiste,” she said.
The six-track album was released yesterday. In addition to the title track the set features songs including previous hit Mamma Don't Worry as well as new tracks such as On and Off, Prosperity, and Rare Diamond.
Suhvay believes even in the darkest times, there are opportunities available for the risk-takers.
“The market is not oversaturated now. The space is wide open and empty, so if you can gather your resources you can make an impact. Just observe social distancing protocols, stay safe, sanitise, do your performances; life goes on,” Suhvay said.
Suhvay hopes to use this project as a launching pad for more independently produced projects.
“My goal is to create a lane for underprivileged artistes and people that have a passion for the arts and music. I would love to offer services and guidance to anyone willing to listen and learn. As an independent artiste it is best to do your own thing so you control your destiny – no one can derail you,” she said.
Born Shana Simpson in Port Antonio, Portland, Suhvay attended Titchfield High and then Port Antonio High. She didn't take music seriously until she migrated to the US in 1999.
In 2003 she recorded her first song, Nah Back Dung, on the Top Speed Riddim under the moniker Sexy S.
Her other songs include Up In Deh and Happy Life, featuring Real McKoy and Young Bali.
