Sumfest boards 'eco' train

Reggae Sumfest is a week away, but this weekend national recycling entity Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ), will be collaborating with Reggae Sumfest and Pepsi Jamaica for a beach clean-up today at Catherine Hall, Montego Bay.

The activity is part of a newly formed partnership between RPJ and Reggae Sumfest, as they work towards making environmentally sustainable practices a staple of the iconic festival.

According to Sumfest boss and CEO of Downsound Entertainment, Josef Bogdanovich, the Reggae Sumfest team is very committed to doing its part towards protecting the environment.

“It's amazing that we have partners like RPJ and Pepsi to help us turn this commitment into a reality. This is not a one-off event, but rather the start of something long term, so you can expect to hear a lot more about Sumfest's dedication to environmental activism in the future,” Bogdanovich added.

Recently appointed RPJ chairman, Damien King, also welcomed the initiative, stating it is a great way to kick-off what is expected to be a long and mutually beneficial partnership.

“I welcome Pepsi and Coldfield participation and contribution to this activity. Their contribution will help us to have a meaningful start and contribution to the upcoming events,” he said.

Reggae Sumfest will also be partnering with the Alligator Head Foundation. The foundation will be demonstrating to patrons at the event how plastic can be converted to usable everyday items.

In addition to the beach clean-up, the RPJ will be providing waste management services for the events included in the Sumfest 2019 week of festivities. The entity expects to collect a whopping 10,000 pounds of garbage from festival nights 1 and 2.

“We ask our patrons to look for the signs, and let us together protect our environment,” Dr King also noted.

Recycle Partners has launched a larger, more comprehensive recycling program, which will focus on more industry-led initiatives, and which should see its funding increased significantly through direct contributions from private sector bottlers and distributors.

The expanded programme comes as a result of industry and public concerns about the damage caused to Jamaica's environment by inadequate waste management.

It is this concern which spurred local manufacturers to create a working group to tackle the issue, and invest in activities and capital equipment that will allow consumers to exchange plastic bottles for cash. With this enhanced system, more locations will be made available for people to drop off plastic bottles. To support these new initiatives, the private sector has already committed to investing over $800 million in 2019 to expand RPJ operations and infrastructure across the island.