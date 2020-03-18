Sumfest on course

IT'S all systems go for Reggae Sumfest, according to festival boss Josef Bogdanovich.

“We're keeping our fingers crossed, hoping, praying, and believing. We're looking forward to do things on July 12-18 in Montego Bay,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“July is several months away and we're hopeful there's a [coronavirus] breakthrough vaccine by then,” he continued.

Locally, 12 people have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It also has broadsided several entertainment calendar events, including the annual Jamaica Carnival.

On Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness imposed several tough measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions include a ban on the opening of pubs, bars, and nightclubs for a period of seven days beginning today.

Funerals, weddings, restaurants, cookshops, and churches can accommodate no more than 20 people.

“We understand that the country is under a state of emergency, and we're gonna comply with everything the government dictates. If it cannot be held on the days planned, we then go to a plan B. And, we're looking at several dates,” Bogdanovich said.

The Reggae Sumfest principal noted that he is encouraged by global “good news” showing the virus on the decline.

“China has closed down its last coronavirus hospital because there's not enough new cases to support it; doctors in India have been successful in treating coronavirus; researchers have claimed to find an antibody against coronavirus; a 103-year-old Chinese grandmother has made a full recovery from COVID-19; and Apple reopens all its China stores. So it's good news,” he said.

COVID-19 has claimed almost 8,000 lives globally with nearly 200,000 people testing positive. Italy's death toll is more than 2,500.

Reggae Sumfest organisers hailed last year as the “biggest and best ever” in its history.

The festival, held at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in St James, saw performances from Buju Banton, Beres Hammond, Chronixx, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Protoje, Jah9, Etana, Spice, Dalton Harris, Spragga Benz, Koffee, Agent Sasco, Romain Virgo, and Christopher Martin.

“This year's line-up we have is very competitive. The only thing that bothers me is this thing [coronavirus] which came out of left field... It's a wake-up call. So we need to share more and work with one another; we can't do it otherwise,” Bogdanovich said.