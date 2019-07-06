Summer Dip to make a splash

With the Met Office confirming temperatures are reaching sweltering heights in the Corporate Area, organisers of Summer Dip All-White Pool Party are urging partygoers to come out and cool down.

Summer Dip is scheduled to be held today at Constant Spring Golf Club in Kingston, from 9:00 pm to 4:00 am. The event is organised by Black Water and Slyy Entertainment.

“We are going to deck half of the 25-metre pool, so patrons will be partying on top of the pool .We decided to do this in order to provide something different from the previous staging of summer dip. We hope this will provide a luxurious scenery and atmosphere for our guests. It is an all-white event, so the man dem come out inna unno colours, and ladies wear unno bikini,” Henry “Sean” Braham, principal of Black Water Entertainment, told the Jamaica Observer.

According to the promoter, this is the event's seventh staging and “it should not be missed”.

“It promises to be a fun-filled, high-energy event with a host of beautiful women in attendance, topped off with great music,” he said.

The music will be provided by Rebel Sound. Also to be featured are DJ Mashcaan and the Infrared Music Group.

“We have been hosting this event from 2012 and it is getting bigger and better each time, and we are looking forward for this one to be even bigger and better, “Braham added.