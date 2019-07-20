Summer Dip was a hit

It was strictly good times and music at Summer Dip All-White Party held at Constant Spring Golf Club in Kingston on July 7.

Co-promoter Henry “Sean” Braham was pleased with the turnout of the pool party.

“The turnout was great and ticket sales were excellent. The females came out in their numbers and showed off their seductive beach attire and their male counterparts came out swagging,” Braham told the Jamaica Observer.

Summer Dip, now celebrating its seventh anniversary, saw Rebel Sound's DJs Kiddo and Cview serving up a steady feast of 'girl' songs that had the females dancing.

Patrons Chantel Williamson and Chevel Clarke were delighted at the party's energy.

“Me nah tell no lie, me did deh yah well early from the time advertised on the flyer, but the event kick off good and me like the vibes,” Williamson told the Observer.

Williamson's friend was equally complimenting.

“It was a great party; a lot of people came out and the selector juggled well. So overall, it was a great event,” said Clarke.

Co-promoter Xayne Legacy believes the event's promotion on social media led to its success.

“These days the average young adult spends more time engaged with social media than any other of their daily activities, so I did exactly what I knew I had to do which was to promote on social media, which I think influence partygoers to come to our event,” said Legacy.

Co-promoter Henry Braham is hoping to replicate the party's success for its next staging.

“The next staging of Summer Dip is July 2020 and we encourage people to come out earlier so we can get an earlier start and everyone can enjoy themselves,” said Braham.