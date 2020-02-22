Sun Shade calls for change
Singer Sun Shade keeps it positive and spiritual on Change Must Come, a song he recorded with producer Paul “Computer Paul” Henton. It was released in January by Tuff Gong International.
The Cleveland, Ohio-based artiste said while its message is universal, family was an inspiration for the single.
“This song is about my everyday life. My mother, grandmother, my father, and grandfather, etc. Just to see the change with things and people, it makes you appreciate life and understand that there is a God/Creator over all things and people,” he theorised.
It is Sun Shade's first time working with Computer Paul, a veteran producer/musician whose resume includes producing Jimmy Cliff's I Can See Clearly Now and the vaunted Corduroy 'riddim' that spawned Beenie Man's 1994 hit song, World Dance.
Change Must Come was released 16 months after Don't You Be, Sun Shade's first EP, which was also distributed by Tuff Gong International. That seven-song project also contained message-strong tracks such as the title song.
Since then, he has kept busy in the recording studio working on new songs, one of which is Change Must Come.
Sun Shade (born Melville Malcolm) is originally from St James and grew up in Montego Bay before migrating to the United States over 25 years ago. He settled in Cleveland after living in more reggae-friendly locations like New York City and South Florida.
The Midwest city has grown considerably since Sun Shade moved there.
“The reggae scene is great; there is always a well-known artiste passing through,” he said.
— Howard Campbell
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy