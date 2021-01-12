Sun Shade rises to the occasion

It was hard to escape the smooth tones of Two Occasions during the summer of 1987. Jamaicans loved the breakthrough song by The Deele and among them was Melville Malcolm, now known as singer Sun Shade.

Last year, he hooked up with producer Paul “Computer Paul” Henson for a reggae cover of the song that announced Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds as a singer/songwriter.

Sun Shade, who is based in Cleveland, Ohio, agreed to put his flavor on Two Occasions after Computer Paul suggested it.

“We had a good talk about how to reach fans and others to listen to Sun Shade music. It is a very good song. Because if you lost someone, break up or are in love with someone, this song will comfort you,” he said.

Sun Shade's version of Two Occasions is done for his label, Jeanne Music.

Working with Computer Paul is a change in direction for the Montego Bay-born artiste whose previous project was the self-produced EP, Don't You Be, which was released in 2018. That was also a Jeanne Music production.

Two Occasions was covered in 1989 as Come Back to Me by the deejay/singer team of Tiger and Anthony Malvo. It was a massive hit and sparked a remarkable comeback for Tiger.

A multi-instrumentalist, Computer Paul has also made his name as a producer. His biggest triumph is Jimmy Cliff's version of I Can See Clearly Now, from the Cool Runnings soundtrack, and Stevie Face's cover of Aaron Neville's Tell it Like it Is.