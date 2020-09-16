Sun shines on Billboard for Bob

IN 1999, Danish producer Funkstar De Luxe remixed Sun is Shining by Bob Marley and The Wailers and it became a global hit, charting in more than 23 countries. It reached number three on the UK Singles Chart and number one on the US Billboard Dance Music Club Songs Chart.

Twenty-one years later, another remix of Sun is Shining is on the charts. Remixed by German DJ/producer Robin Schulz, this version enters the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart at number 29. It recently made the Dutch Top 50 Airplay Chart.

The original version of Sun is Shining was featured on the 1971 album, Soul Revolution by The Wailers, which was produced by Lee “Scratch” Perry. A re-recorded version was featured on Bob Marley and The Wailers' 1978 album, Kaya.

Bob continues to make moves on other Billboard charts. Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers spends a 36th week atop the Reggae Albums Chart while Legend moves up from number 56 to 43 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

On Billboard's Vinyl Albums Chart, Legend, a former number one, re-enters at number six. It has been on that chart for 272 weeks. Legend slips from number two to three on Billboard's Catalog Albums Chart.

Over to the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection, rises two places to number two, while Dutty Classics by Sean Paul re-enters at number three.

Fixtape by Popcaan dips from number three to four, while Higher Place by Skip Marley, which entered at number two last week, drops to number five.

New at number eight is the various artistes compilation The House That Bradley Built, which was released September 4 via LAW Records. The House That Bradley Built also debuts at number seven on Billboard's Compilation Albums chart. It features a remake of the Melodians' Rivers of Babylon performed by Jim and Jake Nowell. There are also songs from Half Pint, as well as popular American reggae acts including HIRIE, Common Kings, The Movement, The Expander and Pepper.

Banana by Conkarah and Shaggy slips from number 21 to 25 on the Dutch Top 100. It reached number one several weeks ago. On the Dutch Top 50 Airplay chart, it drops from 29 to 40 having peaked at number three.

Banana drops from number 85 to 94 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 Chart. It got as far as number 61 and has been on the chart for 13 weeks. On the Canadian Digital Song Sales Chart, it slips from number 25 to 28. Over on Billboard's Mexico Airplay Chart, it stays firm at number 11 while slipping from number five to eight on that country's Singles Airplay Chart.

Finally, Skip Marley may have lost some ground on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart but on the Billboard R&B Charts, his Slow Down featuring HER, which reached number nine on the Hot R&B Songs Chart, inches up from 25 to 24 in its 24th week on that chart. On the Rhythmic Songs Chart, his latest single Make Me Feel featuring Rick Ross and Ari Lennox debuts at number 39.

Make Me Feel rises from number 26 to 22 in its fourth week on the Adult R&B Songs Chart.