Sunshine Snacks in the mix

IN a move to showcase the wide variety of products it carried, Sunshine Snacks partnered with Portmore-based radio station, SunCity , for the 2020 staging of the SunCity High School DJ Competition.

“Sunshine Snacks is indeed elated to have supported the 2020 staging of the SunCity High School DJ Competition. We saw how amazing the execution of the competition was, and in order to support and amplify our support for the winners, we had to do something like a little farewell surprise, a little gift to let them know that we're still supportive of them despite the competition ending,” said Brand Manager Shantell Hill Alfonso.

The top-three winners recently completed a two-week internship and surprised them with baskets of goodies.

“ SunCity was kind enough to host them for a well-deserved internship. We sponsored the competition with Sunshine Snacks Peanuts and Olay and we said why not introduce them to our full range of products. It was my privilege to visit them on their last day and give them a little encouragement to say, we applaud your skills and we want to see you continue to do well beyond the competition,” said Hill Alfonso.

The top-three winners were: Venece “DJ Venny” Beckford – Waterford High (first place); Tarique “DJ Tatis” Farquharson—Clarendon College (second place); and Jovaine “DJ GOAT” Williams – St Catherine High (third place).

The competiton was held in July last year and the two-week internship began on Friday, January 22.

