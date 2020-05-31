Sunsplash off, no new date

“Give us some time. Let's wait and see what's happening.”

That is the word from the organisers of Reggae Sunsplash, after they announced on Friday a rescheduling of this year's staging of the music festival which was set for November 6-8 at the Grizzly's Plantation Cove in Priory, St Ann.

According to festival manager of the event, Debbie Bissoon, given the uncertainties presented by the pandemic caused by the novel strain of the coronavirus organisers have been left with no alternative but to call off this year's event. In addition, she noted, they are unable to announce a new date.

“We would love to be in a position to say to everyone start planning for 2021, but the truth is that is just not possible at this time. We just have to watch the situation as it unfolds, because even with reports of airports opening and the fact that the majority of our patronage is expected to come in from overseas, we dont know what will happen with the virus this time next year. So the best we can do is wait and see,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Reggae Sunsplash was first held by promoters Synergy at Jarrett Park, Montego Bay, June 23-30 in 1978. It was last held August 3-6, 2006 at Richmond Estate in Priory, St Ann.

On Friday the organisers released a statement noting that they have been monitoring the national and international response to the pandemic, and having consulted vital government officials and leaders in the entertainment industry in Jamaica and overseas have concluded that the best course of action for all is to reschedule the festival.

“The global response to COVID-19 has been varied, and large gatherings remain a concern even as some activity resumes across the world. This return staging of Reggae Sunsplash expects to attract an audience size well into the thousands, and we are committed to ensuring that all our attendees are comfortable and safe to celebrate our music and culture together. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by the Government and health officials, and continue to remain optimistic as we press forward together,” the statement read.