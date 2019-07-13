Super Cat on the warpath.

SUPER Cat is on the warpath, or had one too many to drink.

In a video doing the rounds on social media — reportedly filmed at a dancehall session in Brooklyn, New York, recently — Super Cat takes the microphone from the emcee and launches at an expletive-laced tirade against Shaggy.

“Shaggy, how come you a talk 'bout you a reggae embassy? Hey, we no need no ambassador... Reggae no need no b**** c ambassador,” said Super Cat, champagne flute in hand.

His utterances elicited laughter from the audience, especially among younger patrons.

Singer Yami Bolo, who tried to seize the microphone, also felt the brunt of the deejay's wrath.

“Hey Yami, you fi b*****c learn. Shut up before mi lick out yuh ears drum. You see Tenor Saw dead, a should a you dead... Go siddung!” said Super Cat.

Laughter again erupted in the indoor venue.

Tenor Saw is considered one of the most influential singers of the 1980s. Known for songs including Ring Di Alarm, Lots of Sign, Roll Call, and Pumpkin Belly, he was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Houston, Texas, in August 1988. He was 21.

Super Cat, whose given name is William Maragh, hails from the tough community of Cockburn Pen. He first made his name as a clash deejay, facing off with heavyweights Shabba Ranks and Ninja Man at the now defunct Boxing Day stage show, Sting.

He signed a contract with Columbia Records, releasing the influential album, Don Dada, in 1992. The following year, Sony Music issued The Good, the Bad, the Ugly, on which he teamed with Nicodemus, Junior Demus and Junior Cat.

Super Cat had a number of hit singles in the early 1990s, including Boops, Don Dada and Dem No Worry We, with Heavy D.

In 1992 he was featured on the remix of Kriss Kross's smash hit Jump.

— Brian Bonitto