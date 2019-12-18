Sweet & dandy

HIS anthems have been the soundtrack of a generation. Pomps And Pride, 54-46 That's My Number, Monkey Man, Bam Bam, Never Grow Old and Pressure Drop are but a sprinkling of the musical genius that is Toots Hibbert.

However, it was his groundbreaking 1969 track Do The Reggay that not only gave a genre its name, but also created a birth date for the music.

These reasons, combined with his tireless efforts to promote the music and by extension Jamaica's culture, made him recipient of the main accolade at the inaugural Jamaica Observer Entertainment Awards held at the newspaper's Beechwood Avenue offices in St Andrew yesterday.

Hibbert shared the moment with fellow pioneers Sonny Roberts and Anthony “Chips” Richards, who were also recognised for their work as reggae foot soldiers during the music's burgeoning years in the United Kingdom during the 1960s and 70s.

Roberts, who was a record producer, and Richards a marketer, helped spread the music in the UK and wider Europe during those years.

Speaking at the event, Entertainment and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange noted the importance of these early musicians and support teams in setting the stage for what is now celebrated as Jamaica's most penetrated export.

This, she noted, included designation by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) of Kingston as a Creative City of Music and the inscription of reggae as an intangible cultural heritage.

“Much respect must be given to the pioneers who made it happen, three of whom are being celebrated here today in this inaugural Jamaica Observer Entertainment Awards. Fifty years ago when the great pioneers came together in the bowels of Kingston's inner city, little did they know that the beats and melodies that they created would years later become a global force. Little did they know that as they answered the call of the ancestors to use rhythm and bass to tell their stories and to earn a living, it would transcend continental barriers and unite peoples across the world,” she said.

Never one for many words, Hibbert, in responding on behalf of the recipients, thanked the Jamaica Observer for the initiative and noted its importance.

“I always say an award is good, but I am waiting on my reward from God. But this one is really special, so I thank the Observer and the minister and all the ones who take part in this, I say God bless you.”

Richards was not on hand to receive his citation, as he had to return to the UK for a medical appointment. His insignia was accepted on his behalf by National Librarian Beverley Lashley.

Roberts, who is in his late 80s, was also present.