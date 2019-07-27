Sweet sounds from Afreekan Joeban

Ghanian singer-songwriter Afreekan Joebe is quickly carving out a reputation with groovy Afrobeats-inspired rhythms.

One of those standouts is Sweetest Thing on the Sexy Groove EP, released earlier this month.

“The inspiration was seeing women being confident in themselves and not follow the norms that society has created for them and not being caught up in the maze of crabs in a bucket system, but stand up for themselves and be independent and industrious...But it's not just limited to the women but men as well,” said the singer, whose given name is Edwards Tetteh Roberts.

Released on the Boogie Down Records imprint on July 5, the single has been generating a buzz.

This is Afreekan Joeban's second project with Boogie Down Records.

“The good chemistry has been a result of having a label with equal enthusiasm to work and produce good music. Boogie Down Record has a very down to earth team and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to producing and releasing good quality music. The label's team is absolutely amazing to work with and I expect massive success in our subsequent projects,” he said.

Afreekan has been in the music business for over a decade now and has performed on major stages with the likes of Turbulence, Samini from Ghana, StoneBwoy from Ghana, Shatta Wale from Ghana, and Faze from Nigeria.

Afreekan Joebe won the 2016 Dancemania Best Lyricist Award in the maiden edition of the event in Ghana.

“I am pushing things to a new level in 2019, this is my year,” he said.