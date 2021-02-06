Swiss OG teams up with Sizzla

ONTARIO-BASED rapper Swiss OG is pleased with the feedback to I'm So Ambitious , featuring Swiss OG alongside US rappers Aktual, EDI Don and Tha Realest.

“The feedback has been great. A lot of people like the song because it carries a good message – one of ambition – and the song has legendary artistes, Tha Realest from Death Row, I got EDI the Don from the Outlaws, that was Tupac's group, and I also have the legendary reggae artiste Sizzla. The response has been inspirational so far, my team is really happy,” Swiss OG said.

Released four weeks ago, the video was shot by director Wayne South.

The track, which was originally released in September 2019, is a DSD1 (Down Since Day 1) Records production, and is available on all digital platforms including Spotify, iTunes and Amazon.

“Working with Sizzla on this project was a dream come true as he is one of my favourite reggae artistes. And I had always wanted to come up with a song, I'm So Ambitious because Tupac has a song called Ambitious as a writer and he is my favourite rapper, and I wanted to have my own version,” said the artiste.

Swiss OG is currently working on his debut album, The Game Is All I Know, slated to be released later this year; I'm So Ambitious will be one of the featured tracks. The album could include other collaborations with Jamaican artistes such as Doza Medicine, Bascom X and Rappa Dappa.

“I plan to get some other legendary artistes on the album, people who I grew up listening to and was inspired by,” he said.