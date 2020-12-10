Syron Alphonse keeps it simple
The down-to-earth 'livity' of the Rastaman has had a profound impact on Syron Alphonse's lifestyle since his childhood in Martinique. He pays homage to their humility on Living Simple , his latest song.
Produced by Ronald Barriere from Guadeloupe, the single was recently released. It is projected as the lead track from his first album, scheduled for release in 2021.
“This is just my way of living...Rasta living is simple. Di whole song is about being positive but staying simple all di time,” said Syron in a French-flecked accent.
Born in St Lucia but raised in France-owned Martinique, he was attracted to reggae from early. Syron played keyboards in bands at festivals throughout the Caribbean and Canada, and got to see some of his favourite artistes including Gregory Isaacs and Beres Hammond in action.
Since becoming an artiste, he has recorded solo and collaborated with Jah Mason, Morgan Heritage and Turbulence. Like one of his heroes, Syron believes making music is more than putting lyrics to paper.
“My music is a deep, emotional feeling. Like Bob Marley say, 'who feels it knows it'. So, when I feel it, I just do it man,” he said.
Having lived in St Lucia and Martinique, Syron grew up on calypso, soca and zouk. Those sounds dominate the airwaves and clubs in both countries but there was always a place for music from Jamaica.
Over the years, he developed a liking for the message of elders like Marley as well as a new generation of roots/dancehall acts such as Fantan Mojah, Sizzla and Vybz Kartel.
“We have a different vibe, a different culture but still di music, reggae music, dancehall and hip hop music, do it thing. But not on di same level with Jamaica,” he said.
