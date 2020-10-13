Tamarley's the life of the party

Singjay Tamarley hails the virtual party experience with his new song, Party Pack , which was released in September. An unapologetic party animal, he says the coronavirus has not stopped him from enjoying himself, responsibly.

The party scene has taken a massive hit due to the deadly pandemic. This has resulted in the rise of virtual events which call on patrons to use their imagination.

“ Party Pack is sending a message to especially the 'diehearted' partygoer that once there's music playing, it's a party even without an actual party venue or clubs. Just build your own vibes and fun and prevent yourself from getting depressed,” said Tamarley.

A former member of Konshens' SubKonshus camp, Tamarley's songs include Outa Di Slum, Happy to be Alive, and Firm.

The coronavirus also put a halt on the live show circuit in Europe where many Jamaican artistes are active annually. Last year, Tamarley made his debut there in 2019, with club dates and an appearance at the Reggae Jam Festival in Germany.

Tamarley described the trip as an eye-opener.

“It showed me that music really has no limitations or boundaries, so to sing good music as an artiste to please the entire world is an objective,” he said.