Tamarley's the life of the party
Singjay Tamarley hails the virtual party experience with his new song, Party Pack , which was released in September. An unapologetic party animal, he says the coronavirus has not stopped him from enjoying himself, responsibly.
The party scene has taken a massive hit due to the deadly pandemic. This has resulted in the rise of virtual events which call on patrons to use their imagination.
“ Party Pack is sending a message to especially the 'diehearted' partygoer that once there's music playing, it's a party even without an actual party venue or clubs. Just build your own vibes and fun and prevent yourself from getting depressed,” said Tamarley.
A former member of Konshens' SubKonshus camp, Tamarley's songs include Outa Di Slum, Happy to be Alive, and Firm.
The coronavirus also put a halt on the live show circuit in Europe where many Jamaican artistes are active annually. Last year, Tamarley made his debut there in 2019, with club dates and an appearance at the Reggae Jam Festival in Germany.
Tamarley described the trip as an eye-opener.
“It showed me that music really has no limitations or boundaries, so to sing good music as an artiste to please the entire world is an objective,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy